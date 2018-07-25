March 7, 1925 - July 22, 2018
Dorothy Jean Beach McCarty, 93, of Coos Bay, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018, with loved ones by her side. Her funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 28, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 3355 Virginia Ave. in North Bend. Bishop Ryan Pederson will conduct. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, July 27 at Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary 405 Elrod Ave. in Coos Bay and at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 28 before the funeral services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-DaySaints Relief Society Room.
Dorothy’s spirit came from heaven March 7, 1925 in Lead, S.D. She was the second child of Bruce Llewellyn Beach and Hilma Matilda Neamy. She called many places across the west home while growing up with her five siblings. In California, she met James C. “Jim” McCarty while working in the shipyards during World War II. They married Feb. 6, 1946 in her grandmother’s home. After a few moves as a young married couple, Dorothy and Jim happily settled down in Empire where they lived together until Jim passed in 2000.
She was a joyful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and faithfully served in many leadership and teaching positions. She attributed her long, beautiful life to her dedication to God and Jesus Christ.
Dorothy was grateful to be mother to seven children and their spouses, grandmother to 33, great-grandmother to 84, and great-great-grandmother to two. She cherished each one of her descendants and showed them by attending every graduation and wedding she could, daily praying for each of them by name, and making them her famous blackberry cobbler when they came to visit.
She had a knack for finding joy in small things like cardinals, cheese curds, and the color pink, and was a true embodiment of what it means to love one another.
She is survived by sons, James Bruce and Sandy McCarty, Kenneth and Debra McCarty, Roger and Marsha McCarty, Richard and Robyn McCarty, and Paul and Ellen McCarty; daughters, Cleo and David Castillo and Christine and Mark Cronquist; brother, Leland Beach; sisters, Luella Baker and Gail Timothy; 33 grandchildren; 84 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is reunited in heaven with her husband, Jim; her brothers, John and Harry; and her granddaughters, Sarah and Eslyn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
