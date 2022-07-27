June 22, 1926 – July 15, 2022
Dorothy’s departure reminds us that angels are watching over us and on Friday July 15, 2022 she received her wings and went to walk with angels. She was 96. She was born on June 22, 1926 in Rison, Arkansas.
Mothers bring us into the world and it’s hard to image a life without them. They are with us when we take our first breath, and often we are with them when they take their last breath. Saying goodbye to your mother is heartbreaking. It can feel like you are alone in your grief. Learning to navigate life without their physical presence can be very difficult. Recently mom told me how much she loved us and I will forever hold that close to my heart.
Jimmy added that she was the best mom ever and put our needs before herself. She always made sure we had food on the table, new clothes, and shoes; and she made me get a haircut, ha-ha.
Being the youngest (Bobbie) mom was the most loving and caring for strangers as well as family. Many times she gave food or shelter to those that needed it, such loving soul who taught me the true meaning of love. Forever grateful for your love.
God bless and keep you wrapped into His arms with love… We miss you momma!
Her interment was held July 22, 2022 next to her husband Norman Richards (deceased) at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay, Oregon. Her Celebration of Life will be held September 3, 2022 at the home of Kathy and Bud Blohm in Coquille, Oregon.
Dorothy was the mother of 8 children. The children/spouses are: Larry Richards (deceased), Glenda and Rob Hoover, Richard and Geri Bolen (deceased), Kathy and Roy “Bud” Blohm, Norman “Jay” and Paulette Richards, James “Jimmy” and Vickie Bolen, Barbara and Dennis Diehl, Sidney (deceased) and Jim Chudy.
Dorothy was “Gan” to 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James W Bolen 2nd (they were married April 14, 1945) and by Norman J Richards (they were married September 5, 1959). She is also preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Jefferson Green and Minnie Williams of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and by 5 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by Donald Green, Barbara Frizielle and Patsy Amick; and by numerous nieces and nephews in Arkansas.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
