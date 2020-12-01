Dorothy "Elaine" Pommarane

June 17, 1932 - November 23, 2020
I want to remain what each person believed mee to be in their lives. I had a great time, my love is endearing. God blesses us all whether we deserve it or not.
Elaine's poem:
It's all about "Mee"
Let mee go
Let mee go
From a world I never belonged in
Let mee go
For I have loved and lost
Let mee go
For I have loved and let go
Let mee go
For I have loved fearlessly
Let mee go
For I have seen which isn't seen
Let mee go
For I have tasted which isn't given
Let mee go
For I have listened to lovely sounds
Let mee go
For peace
