Dorothy "Elaine" Pommarane

June 17, 1932 - November 23, 2020

I want to remain what each person believed mee to be in their lives.  I had a great time, my love is endearing.  God blesses us all whether we deserve it or not.

 Elaine's poem: 

It's all about "Mee"

 Let mee go

Let mee go

From a world I never belonged in

Let mee go

For I have loved and lost

Let mee go

For I have loved and let go

Let mee go

For I have loved fearlessly

Let mee go

For I have seen which isn't seen

Let mee go

For I have tasted which isn't given

Let mee go

For I have listened to lovely sounds

Let mee go

For peace

 

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Pommarane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Email Newsletters



Load comments