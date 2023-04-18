August 15, 1922 – December 23, 2022
A memorial mass will be celebrated for Dorothy Alice (McGrath) Breitmeyer, 100, of Coos Bay, at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Ave., North Bend, with Reverend Jorge Hernandez presiding. Dorothy passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022.
Dorothy was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 15, 1922, to Joseph and Alice (Selvidge) McGrath. She grew up during the Great Depression, and watching her parents manage the family’s limited finances influenced her greatly throughout her life. She graduated from Western High School in 1941.
In 1940, she met Bill Breitmeyer on a blind date. They were married on July 18, 1942, and enjoyed 69 years together. Shortly after their marriage, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. During the war, she worked as a secretary in the naval shipyards. She also worked as a secretary for a lawyer and for Evans Products Co. in Detroit.
Following Bill’s discharge, the couple purchased a house in Redford Township near Detroit. Dorothy was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother to their two children.
In 1983, Dorothy and Bill moved to Coos Bay to be near their daughter and grandchildren. She was always available for her grandchildren, helping out at school, with 4-H and with many other projects. Influenced by her English heritage, Dorothy was always ready with a tasty meal, and enjoyed hosting her family for Sunday dinner even into her 90s. Dorothy was an active member of the Coos Bay Garden Club, the Marine Corps League and Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Winnie; and her husband.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cricket and Doug Soules of Coos Bay; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Kristina Breitmeyer of Glens Falls, NY; grandson, Luke Soules of San Luis Obispo, CA; granddaughter, Rebecca Soules of Harrodsburg, KY; sister-in-law, Mary Pollock of Cocoa Beach, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
The family expresses their thanks to everyone who offered their kindness to Dorothy in the last months of her life, including South Coast Hospice (especially Li Ming, Tasha and Trey), Karla Rogers and the staff at Almost Home. They also appreciate the assistance offered by Coos Bay Chapel at the time of Dorothy’s death.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery or South Coast Hospice.
