August 18, 1924 – October 20, 2019
At her request, no services will be held for Dorothea Mae Rice, 95, of Myrtle Point.
Dorothea was born August 18, 1924 in Gaylord, Ore. to John and Ena Stinson. She passed away Oct. 20, 2019.
Dorothea attended school in Myrtle Point and graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1942.
During World War II, Dorothea became a member of the Women’s Aircraft Mechanics Service. She received a certificate of proficiency as a Civilian Air Mechanic and was based at Eagle Field, Dos Palos, Calif.
Dorothea lived in the North Bend area for many years. She was an accomplished artist and was a member of the Coquille Art Museum. She won many ribbons at the Coos County Fair and various art shows. Some of her favorite subjects were flowers and animals. She also loved working in her yard and had many beautiful flowers. Dorothea and her husband, David loved the outdoors and did a lot of hunting and fishing, rock hunting and metal detecting.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Sinko of Myrtle Point; grandchildren, Darren Sinko of Myrtle Point, Sherelle Sinko of Seattle, Washington, Lance Wright of Coos Bay, Rex Hand of North Bend; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Rice; brother, Wallace Stinson; and daughter, Lael Akers.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
