May 23, 1939 – June 9, 2021
On June 9, 2021 Dorman “Doc” Robbins passed away at home early in the morning with his wife, Joy by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, one niece and two nephews.
Dorman was born May 23, 1939 in Bell County, Kentucky. As a young child he moved to Oregon with his family. His greatest loves were his wife, Joy of 59 years, daughters and grandchildren. He was so proud that all of his grandchildren were college graduates.
Dorman loved to share his gifts of woodworking, he also loved to sing. He had a song memorized the first time he heard it. His favorite song was sung by Louis Armstrong, “What a Wonderful World”. He produced a beautiful garden every year sharing it with friends and neighbors. He had great memories of Sixes River. As a young boy spending summers with a family that lived on the river and later years camping with his family and friends, singing around the campfire. He had loyalty for friends that will be missed. He used to say “Be careful what you say and do because you can’t unring a bell”.
Dorman went to work as a Longshoremen (ILWU local 12) from 1957 to 1995 then he worked as a Stevedore foreman/Walking boss (ILWU local 92) from 1995, retiring in 2003. Out of one piece of wood he made one piece workable pliers he gave to many friends also giving them to the Captains of the ships he worked on. His pliers have traveled all over the world.
He was a quiet man. He touched many people’s lives and he will be greatly missed. There will be a celebration of his life later this summer.
