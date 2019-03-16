Nov. 19, 1914 - March 14, 2019
Doris Evelyn Armstrong, 104, of Lebanon, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at The Oaks at Lebanon.
Mrs. Armstrong was born Nov. 19, 1914 in Marshfield, to George Hayes and Fannie (Sturdivant) Snyder.
She lived most of her life in Coos Bay before moving to Lebanon, in 2016.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia Newell; twin brother, Donald E. Snyder; her parents; her three husbands, Joseph Sacchi, James Newell, and Harold Armstrong; sisters, Naomi Snyder and Bernice Foster; and older brother, Frank Snyder.
She is survived by her daughters, Joan Walthall of Sweet Home, Nancy Roberts of Sun City, Ariz., and Janice Newell of Vancouver, Wash.; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Armstrong was a caring, giving, and loving friend, mother, and grandmother. She will be remembered with much love.
At her request, there will be no public service. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
