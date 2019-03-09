Jan. 7, 1934 – March 4, 2019
A celebration of life for Doris “Elaine” Arnold, 85, of North Bend, will be held at noon, Saturday, March 16, at the First Baptist Church of North Bend, 2080 Marion Ave. in North Bend, with Pastor Tony Brown officiating. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
The youngest of three children, Elaine was born Jan. 7, 1934, to Charles and Mable (Knight) Dennis. She went home to the Lord March 4, 2019 and rejoined her loving husband of more than 62 years Bob, who preceded her in death Aug. 28, 2014.
In 1947, Elaine graduated from Bunker Hill and Marshfield High school in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, Bob, Oct. 18, 1952 and their journey began over the next 38 years. Bob’s job would take them all over the world, including Tacoma, Wash., where their son, Bruce was born in Feb. of 1955, and Alderburgh, England, where their son, Rob was born in Oct. of 1958. They would live in Germany and Holland, before finally retiring home in North Bend in 1990.
Elaine learned German and Dutch. She devoted her life to God, family and the church. She loved knitting and crocheting and looked forward to her Thursday knitting circle at the church, where they would make baby blankets and hats for different missions. She loved Bible study and was always there to help anyone at any time. She always sent cards to everyone she met through the years of travel.
She will forever be remembered for her big hugs and warm, reassuring smile. She was an inspiration of strength and determination to never give up.
Elaine is survived by her two sons, Bruce and wife, Pam and Rob and wife, Lu; brother-in-law, Burt Arnold; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; two nephews; two nieces; and one cousin.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Elaine’s name may be made to the First Baptist Church of North Bend, 2080 Marion Ave. in North Bend.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In