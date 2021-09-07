Doris “Dode” E. Sims

September 19, 1923 – July 30, 2021
Doris “Dode” E. (Fry) (Johnson) Sims, born September 19, 1923 in Powers, Oregon to Abraham Elihu Fry and Esther H. (Sudan) Fry. Doris passed away at Evergreen Memory Care in Eugene, Oregon on July 30, 2021, at the age of 97.
Doris spent her childhood living in the Powers and Broadbent areas of Oregon. She graduated from Myrtle Point Union High School in 1941.
After war was declared on Japan she moved with the family of her high school girlfriend, Opal Thomas to San Diego, California to seek work in the war effort. She became a ‘Rosie the Riveter’ at Consolidated in San Diego working on the wings of B-24 bombers.
In 1945, she married James R. Johnson who was her riveting partner at Consolidated. He brought one small son into the marriage. This union created five more Johnsons. The family moved from Broadbent to Gold Beach, Oregon in 1956, where Jim was transferred while working for Brownie Coldiron Logging Company as a bookkeeper. They moved to Glasgow, Oregon in 1961 where they purchased the Glasgow Grocery Store. Jim passed away in 1966. She married Clarence A. Sims in 1968, and they had one son. They divorced in 1973.
In the early 2000s she became reacquainted with friend, Don Wagner and the two of them traveled all over the United States while Don worked in the heavy-hauling flagging business, and for Pac-West and Metro-West ambulance services.
She was preceded in death by husband, James; husband, Clarence; sister, Luanna; brothers, Clinton, Glen and Phillip; son, Michael; daughter, Joni; and great grandson, Jeremy.
She is survived by daughter, Vicki; sons, Robert (Lorna) Johnson, Douglas (Rhonda) Johnson, Kendall Johnson and Gary (Richelle) Sims; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In