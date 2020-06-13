Doris Bernice (Sprague) Morgan

August 20, 1935 – May 28, 2020
A Celebration for Life will be held outside at the Powers Church of God, 410 West Cedar St. June 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm.
Doris B Morgan was born August 20, 1935 to Ted and Ruth Sprague in Richfield, Kansas. Bernice died at her home in Powers, Oregon on May 28, 2020, with her husband and children by her side.
Bernice was married to Elton Morgan Sr. on August 21, 1952 at the Minute Cafe in Bandon, Oregon. During her life Bernice was many things to her community and friends. She has been a scout leader, youth group leader and has been very active in her church. She has also been active in the schools in Powers. She and Elton, known as Blackie, were very active in the Joseph project (food bank) for 14 years. Bernice loved her yard and kept the church yard maintained for several years. She loved to mow and plant flowers. Her yard as her many children were the center of her heart. She was a mother to the children in this community. Bernice will be remembered for her awesome baking. Every Halloween she made maple bars to hand out instead of candy. For years her kitchen was filled with seven cookie jars filled with different cookies! Every fall she would make and freeze 100 apple pies for family and school activities. Bernice and Elton handed out ice cream cones to every child and adult that wanted one after church on Sundays. Her main concern has and would always be that everyone would know the Lord Jesus. As our Mom would always say, I love you and Jesus does to.
She is survived by her husband, Elton Morgan Sr. of Powers, they have been married for 68 years; her children, Kimmie (Rick) Lopez of Powers; Kevin Morgan (Shirlee Bernell) of Lakeside; Peggy (David) Stallard of Powers; LaLonie (Randy) Sturgill of Myrtle Point; Jackie (Victor) Johnson of Prineville; Elton Jr. (Tracy) Morgan Jr. of Myrtle Point; Tanya Morgan of Prineville; 36 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Ruth Sprague; brothers, Robert and Wes Sprague and her daughter, Holly Mobley.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to the Powers Church of God under the Ice Cream Lady fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In