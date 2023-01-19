January 23, 1941 – January 14, 2023
Doris Anne Hutchinson passed away on January 14, 2023 at her home in Coquille. She was 81 years old. Doris (Quick) was born in Clinton Arkansas on January 23, 1941. She lived in Little Rock, Arkansas until moving with her family to Oregon around 1954. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1959 and married Robert Hutchinson in September of that same year.
Doris and Bob lived in North Bend until 1978 and then moved to Coquille with their three children. Doris was employed in various secretarial positions over the years. She held office jobs at S.W.O.C.C., Coquille Sheet Metal and the Coquille Sentinel, to name a few. She managed the Coquille Chamber office for a number of years until 2011.
She was involved in various civic groups while living in Coquille, most notably as president of the Coquille Soroptimist. She also enjoyed working with the Sawdust Theater group as a greeter and ticket taker with her good friend, Nancy Haugland. Doris loved dressing in period costumes for the Gay Nineties events.
Doris adored her two sisters and enjoyed spending time with them when she could. She delighted in her beautiful back yard, feeding and watching the birds, planting flowers and passing time with friends and family around the pool. Other pastimes included reading and working crossword puzzles.
Doris is survived by her sisters, Alice Sabin of Eugene and Frances of Mexico; her loving and devoted partner of 4 years, Carl Pearson; her children, Joel and Michelle Hutchinson of Coquille, Andrea and Dean Fleck of Newport, and Robert J. Hutchinson of Eugene; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elton Quick; her mother, Earlene Hammond; and her husband, Robert H. Hutchinson.
Doris Hutchinson will always be remembered as a beautiful, intelligent woman with a wonderful sense of humor and an engaging personality. We all loved her very much.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Bree’s foundation benefitting breast cancer located at 71 E 1st Coquille.
There will be a celebration of life to be arranged in the near future.
Online Remembrances and Condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
