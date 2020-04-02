Dora May Huber
December 27, 1922 – March 23, 2020
On the morning of March 23, 2020, Dora May Huber passed away quietly at the Life Care Center of Coos Bay. She was 97 years old. Her husband, Antone Huber, preceded her in death. Private entombment was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Dora's friends called her "Tatty." She was born December 27, 1922 in Oroville, Washington, to Nelson and Venus (Negley) Thrasher. She was the youngest of seven children, along with her twin sister, Dorothy, who was nicknamed "Tiny." They all worked very hard on their 20-acre farm where they raised livestock, grew vegetables and planted apples, cherries and other fruits to sell. They entertained themselves with singing, playing music and creating mischief whenever possible.
Tatty loved playing the piano and organ. She made quilts, painted landscapes, and liked to beachcomb for interesting shells and driftwood which she would turn into wonderful works of art. She was a strong woman who could figure out how to do almost anything, using her unique blend of creativity, ingenuity and just plain stubbornness.
Tatty and Tony shared their love of the outdoors with their friends, inviting them camping at their property in Bridge, Oregon. They liked deer hunting and clam digging and the great meals that resulted from their efforts. These same values of hard work and providing for their family were passed on to their children and grandchildren, which will be remembered as their greatest legacy.
Tatty will always be an inspiration to her family. Having lived nearly a century, she is the last of her family's older generation. She is survived by her five children, Carolyn Heberlein of Scholls, Oregon, Claudia Keyes of Beaverton, Oregon, Michael McClure of Corpus Christi, Texas, Jackie McClure of Sherwood, Oregon, and John Huber of North Bend, Oregon; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
