Feb. 4, 1936 – Dec. 28, 2018
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Donnie Ray Brown, 82, of North Bend. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Donnie was born Feb. 4, 1936 in Buckville, Arkansas, to William Ras Brown and Mary Elizabeth (Benson) Brown. He passed away Dec. 28, 2018, at his home in North Bend.
In 1950, Donnie moved with his family to North Bend. He attended North Bend High School and participated in all sports. He was a lifetime longshoreman on the Coos Bay waterfront. According to his brother, Harold, he was the best all-around longshoreman and could do anything, operate any kind of equipment and was a respected “walking boss.”
Donnie had a great sense of humor, was a practical joker and a kind and caring man. He had a lifelong joy of the outdoors including sports, clamming, crabbing and fishing. After retirement he enjoyed working outdoors on his property, being with his animals and spending time with his family. Donnie was a generous supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warriors and Special Olympics.
"We love and miss you Dad, Grandpa (chicken nugget), Great-Grandpa, brother, uncle and friend….until we meet again."
Donnie is survived by his loyal and beloved dog, Puppers; son, Michael Brown and his wife, Heidi of Washougal, Wash.; son, Greg Brown and his wife, Toni of North Bend; son, Scott Brown and his girlfriend, Karie of Coos Bay; step-daughter, Pam Cole and her husband, Art of Myrtle Creek; brother, Harold Brown and his wife, Marge of North Bend; first wife and friend, Connie ; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Donnie was preceded in death by his second wife, Janet Brown; parents, William and Elizabeth Brown; his twin sister, Bonnie Fay LaRue; his brother, Glen Comstock; and his sister, Betty Wolfe.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
