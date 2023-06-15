Donna Ulmer

1935 – 2023
Donna Fay Ulmer was born in Sumas, Washington to Donald and Myrna “Ruth” Tillotson, joining sister, Myrna.
Donna moved to Coos Bay and attended Marshfield High School. She married Sherrell Alford and had two children, Gary and Lisa. As a young couple, Donna and Sherrell spent many happy hours socializing with a group of friends from Tennessee now living in Oregon. They also enjoyed visiting family in Washington and camping in Canada. Donna was the proud mother of Gary and Lisa, saving stacks of their school awards, memorabilia, and hundreds of pictures.
After divorcing she married Ed Ulmer, she helped keep the books for his painting business. When the kids got a little older, she went to work as a nurse.
Tragedy struck in 1971 when Lisa was killed in a car accident. Donna carried the grief of losing her 16-year-old daughter the rest of her life. She relied on family and friends to help get her through this difficult period of time, especially her dear friend, Joyce Dean.
Donna desperately wanted to become a grandmother. In 1998, her wish became true when Addison Alford was born. Her only grandchild; she was in love. She established the tradition of Sunday night dinner at Grandma’s which lasted over 20 years.
She ended her working career at North Bend Medical Center in the office of Dr. Shulsinger as his nurse. After retirement she became a CASA volunteer.
Donna loved to travel especially to Mexico and visited many times including a cruise there with 2 year old Addison. She went to England with Gary so he could watch tennis at Wimbledon. Trips to Australia and New Zealand, Holland, and France. A highlight was a trip to Africa to watch the great migration on the Serengeti of the wildebeests and zebras as they followed the rains in Kenya.
Other than spending time with her family and traveling, Donna enjoyed the simple pleasure of sitting in the sun, reading a good book, and drinking iced tea.
Donna is survived by her son, Gary Alford and his wife, Jill Jacobson of Coos Bay; grandson, Addison Alford of Coos Bay; step granddaughter, Whitney Wilson of Venice, California; sister, Myrna Haagenson of Roseburg; numerous nephews and nieces, including special nephew, Virgil Goodrich.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Alford; parents, Don and Ruth Tillotson; and Ed Ulmer.
A graveside service was held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Ocean View Memory Gardens 1525 Ocean Blvd. Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
