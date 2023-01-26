February 7, 1925 – January 16, 2023
Donna Rae Marsh went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 16, 2023, just shy of her 98th birthday. She will be missed by the many family members and friends she loved.
Donna was born on February 7, 1925 in Eugene, Oregon to Dr. Donald Hill and Rosalie Allen Hill. She grew up in Corvallis, Oregon, where she was a top student at Corvallis High School. After high school she attended Oregon State College from 1942 to 1946 and received a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Secretarial Science. Her college years were packed with studying, helping with the war effort, serving as President of her sorority, Gamma Phi Beta and as editor of the college yearbook.
Upon graduation from Oregon State, Donna moved to Southern California where she worked for an insurance company. Several years later she met and married Milton Marsh in Long Beach, California where their daughter, Caryn was born. In 1957, Donna and Milt moved from Long Beach to Port Orford, Oregon. Their son, Donald, was born several years later. While they were living in Port Orford Donna was hired to be a substitute teacher because she was a college graduate and there was a teacher shortage. That experience resulted in her deciding to go back to school to get a teaching degree.
After several years of summer school and juggling studies with family, Donna obtained her degree and was hired by Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, Oregon. The family moved to Coos Bay in 1966. Several years later Donna became a Counselor and worked at Marshfield High School in that capacity until her retirement in 1987. After retiring, Donna became a Stephen Minister and was a volunteer counselor to many people. She loved to garden and spent many hours growing beautiful flowers, vegetables and berries. In addition, she traveled with friends, participated in Bible studies and prayer groups and pursued several hobbies such as needlepoint and wreath-making.
Due to health issues, in 2019 Donna moved to Grants Pass to be with family. At the time of her passing, she was survived by her daughter, Caryn; her son, Don and his wife, Abi; 9 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milt; her mother and her father.
A memorial service will be held at Hull and Hull Funeral Directors on February 11, 2023 at 2 pm. A reception with refreshments will follow at 1351 NW Highland Avenue in Grants Pass.
