Donna Marie White

March 13, 1936 – March 8, 2020
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Donna M. (Clark) Johnson-White, 83, of North Bend, will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay, with Pastor David Woodruff of Skyline Baptist Church presiding.
Donna was born on March 13, 1936 in North Bend, Oregon to Ernest Albert Clark and Julia (Reis) Clark. She passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Donna graduated from North Bend High School, class of 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Ray Johnson, and together they raised their four daughters. Together they loved camping and spending time with lots of good friends and family. Every fall they went hunting in eastern Oregon and made so many good memories. Donna was a homemaker. She was widowed in 1983.
While working at Pony Village Motor Lodge she met Jerry White and later married. Together they formed Jer-Don Marketing and together their work took them to 39 states. Along the way they visited all of the sights and festivals that they could. While at home they attended any events that the Bay Area had going on and some North Bend Sporting events as well. Donna loved being a Bulldog and helping plan her high school reunions. She was widowed again in 2010. She would enjoy going to movies, LTOB and Sawdusters, and was a member of the Eagles Lodge and looked forward to the Friday night horse races. She supported the Relay For Life, having been a cancer survivor herself.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Debbie Andrade and boyfriend Bryan Darling, both of North Bend; daughter, Patty Johnson of Eugene; daughter, Toni Brown and husband Greg of North Bend; daughter, Julie Adams and husband Alec of Tigard; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Julia Clark; Five siblings; and her husbands, Ray Johnson and Jerry White.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In