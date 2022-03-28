Donna Lee (Richardson) Robison

June 17, 1933 – March 25, 2022
Donna was born in Coquille, Oregon and passed away peacefully at home in Arago, Oregon surrounded by family. She married Harold Robison in Coquille, Oregon on April 3, 1953. In the early years Donna worked as a telephone operator in Coquille; then as a secretary at the Arago school, and finally as a library assistant at Myrtle Crest Middle school, Myrtle Point from which she retired. All while raising two sons, Lawrence “Larry” Robison and Douglas “Doug” Robison
She lived most of her life in the Coquille/Arago area and was the daughter of Art Richardson and Mildred Lynch, both who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death: husband, Harold Robison; two brothers, Arthur “Bud” Richardson and Wallace “Wally” Richardson; stepbrother, “Buck” McKay; and grandson, Brent Robison, son of Douglas.
She is survived by her sons and their families: 4 grandchildren, Heather “Robison” Sanborn and husband Sean, Jason Robison and wife Kari, Kelly Robison and wife Rebecca, children of Larry and Cindy Robison; Jennifer Robison, daughter of Doug Robison and Lesa Haight. Also 7 great grandchildren of Larry and Cindy: Nickolaus and Aubrey Sanborn; Kameron, Chase, and Ariana Robison; and Hunter and Hayden Robison. 1 grandchild of Doug, Zoe Mattingly.
Donna always greeted people with a smile and a hug-loving social interactions. She played bingo for many years; met with friends to play cards, especially pinochle; and was a voracious reader, often reading up to 3 books at a time. Her favorite past time and passion, that both she and Harold enjoyed, was antiquing. Because of many heirlooms passed down through generations, many of which were daily family objects, an interest and joy developed to add to the collection
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
