Donna Lee Breitkreutz Service Notice

Services for Donna Lee Breitkreutz, who passed away July 25, 2023, will be held at noon, Friday, September 29, 2023 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay and a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Following the graveside service, there will be a gathering at daughter, Patti’s home in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Service as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

