April 25, 1938 – December 16, 2020
Cremation Rites have been held for Donna Jean Stillion, 82, of Coos Bay, under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. Inurnment will be at the Sumner Cemetery, Sumner, Oregon.
Donna was born April 25, 1938 in North Bend, Oregon, the daughter of Albert and Evelyn (Catching) Yates. She was raised and educated in Coos Bay and graduated from Marshfield in 1957 where she was known for playing the accordion. She married Thomas Stillion on August 14, 1957 in Coos Bay. Donna and Tom owned and operated Tom & Gig’s Auto Body and Repair.
Donna enjoyed gardening, cooking and caning, and most of all, spending time with her family.
“Mom was the most caring, loving, warm hearted, beautiful spirited, family first, unselfish, mom anybody could ask for, tremendous loss to this family. Un -Replaceable.”
She is survived by her husband, Tom Stillion of Coos Bay; son, Tim and Shanna Stillion of Coos Bay; son, Randy and Theresa Stillion of Springfield; daughter, Pam and Rodney Wood of Elmira; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and sister, Alberta Stout of West Linn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
