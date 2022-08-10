March 6, 1955 – June 8, 2022
Donna Denise Hill of Escondido, California, died in her sleep on June 8, 2022. She was 67. Donna was born on March 6, 1955 in Oroville, California.
She moved to Bandon, Oregon at a young age where she grew up and then raised her family, she lived there for a good portion of her life. Donna was a caregiver for the elderly, she was extremely compassionate, and caring.
Donna leaves behind two sons, Brian and Johnny Holder of Oregon.
