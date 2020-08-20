December 26, 1933 - August 11, 2020
A private interment with military honors for Donald Wayne “Pops” George, 86, of Coos Bay was held August 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Donald was born December 26, 1933 in San Francisco to Clearance and Gertrude (Cox) George. He passed away August 11, 2020 in Coos Bay, from a long illness known as Good Pasture’s Syndrome.
Donald enlisted in the Unites States Army Reserve in 1953, at the age of 20. He was moved to active duty in 1956 and met his future wife, Sharon, in San Pedro, California. They were married September 3, 1958 and welcomed three daughters and one son into the world.
Donald’s job with United Grocers moved the family from Bandon to Redmond then North Bend and Portland. Eventually, they moved back to North Bend and he retired from the company at the age of 51.
After retirement, Donald worked a side job as a car salesman for two years. After those two years, Donald began traveling with Sharon in the camp trailer. He was a genuine man and a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed camping, going to Kozy Kitchen with his best friend every Saturday morning, and quality family time. He loved to be outdoors, whether he was camping or just walking around the lawn.
Donald will be sincerely missed, but never forgotten.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; their son, Scott and wife, Cari; and their three daughters, Tracy and her husband, Bob, Diane and her husband, John, and Donna; as well as nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Sharon George, 685 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay, OR 97420 C/O Coos Bay Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to Sharon George, 685 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay, OR 97420 C/O Coos Bay Chapel.
