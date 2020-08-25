May 14, 1930 – August 15, 2020
Donald Thomas Harris, 90, of Reedsport passed away on August 15, 2020. Don was born May 14, 1930 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Ray and Inez (Coffman) Harris. He graduated from Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, Oregon in 1948. He married Myrna Hackert on April 9, 1950. Don and Myrna made their home together in the Medford area for several years, where they raised their three children, Mark, Donna, and Julie.
In his early years, Don worked as a logger and then joined the Oregon State Police in 1959. He worked out of the Medford office in traffic for 7 years and then the game division for 8 years. In 1974, a promotion relocated Don and Myrna to Reedsport, Oregon where he continued his OSP career overseeing the Gardiner office until his retirement as Lieutenant in 1985. Even after retirement, he continued to work as dune patrol during several summer seasons.
Don and Myrna enjoyed bowling together and traveling to many tournaments in several states. Don very much enjoyed the outdoors and loved camping with family, but always looked forward to the hunting seasons for deer, elk, and occasionally antelope.
Don was a proud grandpa of six and great grandpa of ten. He attended their many school events, dance recitals, and ball games. He took great pride in their accomplishments and milestones, big and small, from first steps and words to graduations and marriages.
Don’s wife, Myrna, preceded his passing in March, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Ray of Portland; son, Mark Harris (Kelli) of Medford; daughters, Donna McLane (Dale) of Gold Hill and Julie Huebner (Tom) of Reedsport; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held at the Jacksonville Cemetery at a later date.
The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to Lower Umpqua Hospital Foundation, 600 Ranch Road, Reedsport, OR 97467, where he received wonderful care.
