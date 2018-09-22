Sept. 4, 1924 – Sept. 18, 2018
A celebration of life service for Don S. Irvin, 94, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 29 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay, with pastor Don Berney of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, officiating. Private entombment was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Don was born Sept. 4, 1924 in South Gate, Calif., to William S. Irvin and Margaret (Elwell). He passed away Sept. 18, 2018 in Coos Bay.
Don lived in the Coos Bay/North Bend area since the 1940s. He married Dorothy Lea Bushnell Sept. 21, 1947 and they were happily married for almost 71 years.
Don was a dispensing optician and the owner of Pacific Optical Labs until his retirement in 1988. He served on Eastside city council and as a mayor of Eastside.
During his free time, Don was an avid golfer and enjoyed camping and fishing. He was lucky enough to have traveled to all of the states. He also had a chance to visit the home of his ancestors when he traveled to Ireland.
Don was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy of North Bend; son, Pat and wife, Nancy of Coos Bay; daughter, Tina and husband, Doug of Coos Bay; grandchildren, Chelsea of Alaska, Tristan of North Bend and Justin of Eugene; as well as great-granddaughter, Hailey of North Bend.
Memorial contributions in Don’s name may be made to any Multiple Sclerosis research foundation.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
