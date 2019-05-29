Donald Sherwood

Feb. 12, 1964 - May 24, 2019
A service for Don Martin Sherwood, 55 of Eugene, formerly of North Bend, will be held Thursday, May 30, at Musgrove Family Mortuary in Eugene. The viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. The service will conclude outside with a tailgating reception following the service to honor Don.
On Friday, May 24, 2019 Donald Martin Sherwood, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 55. Don was born Feb. 12, 1964 in Springfield, Ore., to William and Jeanette Sherwood.
He was a 1982 graduate of North Bend High School, attended Western Oregon University and later earned his journeyman plumber license from Chemeketa Community College. On Aug. 16, 1986 he married his high school sweetheart Dawn Marie Van Gilder. Together they raised two daughters, Jenna and Courtney. He had a passion for mentoring and always brought out the best in people. He was devoted to growing his business and received many awards throughout his 30 years at Roto Rooter Service and Plumbing. He was an enthusiastic Oregon Duck football fan and enjoyed tailgating with his friends and family. He even won best tailgate one season! He loved camping, barbecuing, and relaxing at his Eagle Crest home. He was known for his quick wit, infectious “Sherwood” laugh, and generous and compassionate spirit.
Don is survived by his wife Dawn; his two children, Jenna and Courtney, his son-in-law, Charles Catino; his parents, William and Jeanette Sherwood; his brother, Dan and Jodi Sherwood; his sister, Dianna and Doug Pierce; his best friend, Mario and Randee Amatisto; several cousins, nieces, and nephews and many wonderful friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com and theworldlink.com
