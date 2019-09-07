Dec. 20, 1930 - Sept. 3, 2019
This is a celebration of a life well-lived. Donald R. Valentine, 88, left us on September 3rd due to complications from Alzheimer’s. However, we choose to remember the affable, kind, and hard-working man that always was up for a laugh.
Don was born on December 20, 1930 to Charles and Luella Valentine in Twin Falls, Idaho. He grew up on a farm, joined the Army and served in the Korean War. After being discharged, he moved to Oregon and found work at a lumber mill. In 1959, he married Marlene Johnson, beginning his journey of married bliss, 4 kids, and work life in several lumber mills. Don retired at 65 to start a new chapter in his life. He and Marlene packed up their little gray Toyota pickup and traveled the country, Alaska being one of their favorite destinations.
They also worked for many years as firewatchers for their son, Charlie. Thank goodness they liked each other because they spent many days by themselves out in the middle of nowhere. One afternoon, Marlene, watched as a cougar casually walked by their camping trailer. She quickly looked around to see that Don was safely inside. Don’s daily walks were shorter afterwards.
Survivors include his spouse of 60 years, Marlene, brother Bob (Betty) Valentine and sister Ruth (Herman) Voss of Boise, Idaho. His memory will live on through his sons Charlie (Wendy), Chris (Teri), Pat (Lina) and daughter Marian (Mike) McNeil of Sammamish, WA. Grandkids: Jake (Lois), Heather (Samuel), Josh (Xochil), James, Briana, Kady, Marcus and Matthew as well as his beautiful Great Granddaughters Emily and Elizabeth.
Don spent his last 3 years at Life Care of Coos Bay. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the excellent care he received there.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on September 10th at Langlois Community Church. Potluck to follow.
Funeral arrangements performed by Amling-Schroeder. Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com
