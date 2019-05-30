July 3, 1927 – May 23, 2019
A memorial service for Donald Nelson Leest, 91, of Coos Bay will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 15 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1800 Waite St., in North Bend, with Brad Young, officiating.
Donald was born July 3, 1927 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, one of nine children, to Lawrence and Henrietta Leest. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends May 23, 2019 in North Bend.
Don had two happy marriages, the first to Anna for 48 years. After she passed away, Don moved to Coos Bay and met Josephine and was married to her for 12 years before she passed away. Don was a loving father to three children, Stephen, Anita and Robert, whom he raised in Crescent City, Calif.
Don’s work life included working as a ranch hand in New Mexico and thereafter driving log and flatbed semi-trucks for the timber industry. He was an outstanding mechanic, upholsterer, and gardener and raised multiple farm animals on his property in Crescent City, Calif.
Don loved his faith as a Jehovah’s Witness and gladly shared the Bible’s hope with anyone who longed for the promise of a peaceful existence on a paradise earth.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, whose engaging smile, quick wit, twinkling blue eyes and warm genuine personality endeared him to everyone. Don had a profound effect on everyone whose lives he touched. His presence in our lives will be truly missed.
Don is survived by his two sons, Stephen and Robert Leest; three siblings, Frances Peterson, Henry and Gerald Leest; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com or www.theworldlink.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In