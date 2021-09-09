May 15, 1942 – September 5, 2021
A small family celebration of life for Donald Neal McIntosh, 79, of Coos Bay will be held at a later date.
Donald was born May 15, 1942 in McMinnville, Oregon to Gordon and Julie McIntosh. He passed away September 5, 2021 at his home in Coos Bay.
Donald went to Marshfield High School and graduated in 1960. He enjoyed hunting, fishing in Alaska and Oregon, snowmobile racing, golf, softball and TV!!
He was a long time truck driver and dispatcher for many companies, such as: F&R, Westbrook, Thompken & Weeks, Weaver Brothers and Thomas & Sons; he was also a SWOCC driving instructor. After retirement, Don started to drive the shuttle for the Mill Casino.
His sayings will be forever quoted and he will be missed beyond measure.
Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gayle Lewis McIntosh; son, Craig McIntosh; daughters, Kimberly McIntosh, Kelly Gladden and son in law, Clarence; grandchildren, Elizabeth Flint, Ryan Gladden and Donald J. McIntosh; along with many great-grandchildren.
