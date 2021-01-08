July 1, 1928 – January 1, 2021
A memorial service for Donald Leroy Bunyard, 92, of Coos Bay, will be held online via Zoom at 2pm, Sunday, January 17. For more information and to obtain the link, please contact Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Donald was born July 1, 1928 in Burns, Oregon to Roy and Iva Bunyard. He passed away January 1, 2021 in the presence of his family.
He attended grade school and high school in Burns, graduating in 1946. During the war years, Don played lead trumpet in a small dance band called, “The Victory Band”, playing for bond rallies in eastern Oregon. Don attended the University of Oregon, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1950.
On August 6, 1950, he married his childhood sweetheart, Corrine Joyce Reinertson. Together they had three children, Lorie Ann, Douglas Wayne and Susan Jean.
In the fall of 1950, he was hired by the Coos Bay School District to teach English, Geography and Mathematics at Marshfield High School. While at Marshfield, he organized a rifle team, offering students the opportunity to participate in small bore rifle competitions. During this time, he was a member of the Bay Rifle Club, and participated in competitive rifle shooting throughout the state, winning numerous medals and trophies, including placing 2nd in the State of Oregon Championship in Bend.
After receiving his Master of Education degree in 1954, Don helped establish the Guidance and Counseling Program for Coos Bay School District 9 and became the head counselor at MHS until 1966 when he was appointed Vice Principal. In 1979, Don started the Community Experience for Career Education program (CE2), an alternative school for students who were in danger of dropping out. Don retired from the district in 1983, after 32 ½ years of teaching, counseling, and administration.
Upon retiring, Don started a consulting business, “Education Consulting of Oregon”, in which he contracted with the South Coast Education Service District to help establish alternative learning programs in several Coos County schools. He also contracted with Southwestern Oregon Community College, helping college instructors develop effective teaching techniques.
Don was an avid golfer and belonged to the Coos Country Club. He enjoyed flying radio-controlled model airplanes and joined the Bay Area Radio Control Fliers, eventually becoming the editor of their newsletter, Flightline. He also loved photography, camping, traveling, fishing, and walking for exercise. When he was in his 50s, he ran several times in the annual Prefontaine Memorial Run.
Don was a long-time member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Coos Bay, where he loved to photograph special events for the congregation.
Don is survived by daughters, Lorie Bunyard and Susan Leedom; son-in-law, Mark Leedom; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his half-brother; two half-sisters; his son, Douglas; and his wife, Corrine.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
