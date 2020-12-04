July 12, 1933 – November 30, 2020
Donald L. Garnett Sr., age 87, of North Bend, passed peacefully of a tired heart on Sunday, November 30, 2020.
Don was born in Portland, Oregon, on July, 12 1933 to Joe and Thelma Garnett. The family relocated to Lakeside, in 1948. Don enlisted in the navy in 1950 and served during the Korean War. After serving Don returned to North Bend where he worked countless jobs in the logging industry, always quitting on a Thursday to get payed by Friday. In 1960 Don started a 35 year career with Menasha as a paper maker, retiring in 1995. In 1971 Don married Flo Cantrell and moved to Hauser, together they raised 4 boys.
Don was an avid reader and loved anything history, spending most of his “working hours” as a paper maker reading about it. He had a passion for dog training, spending most of his free time working with them. He would get calls from the shelter when they received a dog that might hunt. Don had a knack for getting the most out of a dog and finding them the right home. Don and Flo retired in Crosby, North Dakota, where he could enjoy his passion for “dog running” and pheasant hunting.
He is survived by his brothers, Jack Garnett of Palm Springs, California, Joe Garnett of Yreka, California, and Tim Garnett of Prescott, Arizona; his sons, Tim Cantrell and wife Kathy of Casper, Wyoming, Randy Cantrell and wife Tresa of Sheridan, and Don Garnett Jr. and wife Philisity of Pendleton; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Thelma Garnett; wife, Flo Garnett; sisters, Shirley Schroeder and Judy Gelalich; his son, Steven Cantrell; and grandson Matthew Cantrell.
A service and dog run will be held up the tracks at the old Pidgeon spot next season. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Coos County animal shelter.
