Feb. 2, 1924 - May 12, 2022
Donald Hanly Sweet passed away peacefully at age 98 on May 12, 2022 after suffering a stroke; less than three months after the passing of Beth Sweet, his beloved wife of 73 years.
Don will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, and intellect, and for being a loving husband and father. He will also be remembered for his warm smile, for organizing memorable family trips, for beautifully playing Gershwin pieces on the piano, and for the annual summer bounty of produce from his vegetable gardens.
Don was the last of the five children of William John Sweet and Teresa Emily Sweet (nee Hanly) to pass away. In addition, he was the last of the twenty-two grandchildren of John Benoni Sweet and Susan Anne Sweet (nee Gormley) to pass away. His passing represents the end of a significant chapter in the history of the Sweet family.
Don was born in Bandon, Oregon. His family lived in a house overlooking Bandon Beach until September 26, 1936 when the entire town burned down in a fire. Even in his final years, Don never forgot this date. After the fire, his family moved to their ranch south of Bandon.
In the spring of 1942, Don graduated from Port Orford High School. There were nine students in his graduating class. In the fall, he enrolled at Stanford. A big change in his life!
World War II disrupted his college years. At the end of his freshman year at Stanford, Don enrolled in the Navy V-12 program and was sent to Cal Tech along with several other Stanford classmates. He completed his undergraduate education on an accelerated basis, earning a degree in Electrical Engineering within two years. He was then sent to Midshipman’s School at Cornell. Don was there when the war ended on V-J Day. After Midshipman’s School, he was assigned to the Naval Repair Base in New Orleans.
There he met Beth Greenwald at a Naval Officers’ ball, where she was serving as a hostess, and shortly thereafter they started dating. When he was sent to the Navy’s radar school in Georgia, Don continued to court Beth by letter and long-distance phone calls. After radar school he was assigned to serve in Pearl Harbor for the remainder of his time in the Navy. While there, he applied for admission to Stanford Business School. He returned to Stanford in the fall of 1946 and earned his MBA in June of 1948. Don and Beth were married in New Orleans on June 26, 1948.
After their wedding, they moved to Coos Bay, Oregon – to live near Don’s family. For the next decade they lived in Coos Bay and Bandon where Don worked in several family businesses in timber and banking. During these years, they made many lifelong friends as a young couple. There was no television, and their lives were full with picnics, potluck dinners, dances at the Elks Club, and bridge games with their friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In