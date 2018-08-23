Oct. 21, 1928 - Aug. 17, 2018
A memorial service will be held for Donald Freeman at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St in Dallas. With a reception to follow directly after the service. All are welcome. Donald was a long time Dallas resident. He passed away Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. He was 89 years old, a few months away from his 90th birthday.
He was born Oct. 21, 1928 in Coquille, to Timothy Lee Freeman and Marjorie Rhule. Don grew up with very little in the Great Depression era. He began his lifelong legacy as a family man by sacrificing his childhood years to help raise his four sisters, Kate, Phyllis, Marilyn and Fran. Once receiving an eighth grade education he went to work for the railroad to support his sisters and then enlisted to serve his country, at the age of 17, in World War II and the Korean War. As a sergeant in the infantry, he received the Purple Heart and Distinguished Service Cross – for his courage and bravery in the war, most notably the battle at Pork Chop Hill.
After eight years of United States Army service, Don married Ann Mundell and the two settled in Dallas. They had two children, June Marie and Donald Jay. Dedicated to playing an active role in the lives’ of his friends and family, he savored time with his loved ones - playing and watching football, boating, water skiing, camping, fishing, clamming, farming, swimming and playing pinochle with other couples were some of his most-loved social activities.
Don spent most of his career in the logging industry as a log roller, scaler, green chain setter and operating heavy equipment. When the logging industry left the Dallas area he worked as a machinist for Caterpillar Tractor and he retired from there. He and Ann enjoyed their retirement by spending time with their four grandchildren. They camped, fished, played board games, and traveled around the U.S. in their fifth wheeler, visiting 49 states. Don maintained his community fellowship by volunteering with Ann for the local SALT – Senior and Law Enforcement Together from 2000 to 2009.
Don will be most remembered for being a man that was devoted to his family, relentless in his work ethic, having a zest for life, endless generosity and a man of high moral character.
Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann; his children, June and Jay; son-in-law, Gary Altaras; his four grandchildren, Megan Bruce, Alyson, Trevor and Jordan Roush; and his two great-granddaughters, Tyler and Kaylie Rae Bruce.
Any donations on Don's behalf are requested to go to the Disabled Veterans Association.
