Donald Frances Blake

June 19, 1997 – October 12, 2020
A private memorial service to celebrate the life of Donald F. Blake, 23, of Coos Bay was held. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Donny was born on June 19, 1997 in Coos Bay. He passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2020 in North Bend, as a result of a car accident.
Donny enjoyed cooking of all types, going to the beach and spending time with his family. He enjoyed all types of music and could always light up the darkest of rooms with his unique laugh and bright big smile. He had the biggest heart despite his troubles in life, and never judged a book by its cover and loved everyone from all walks of life. Although his life was short he touched many. He will never be forgotten as he flies high.
Donny is survived by his daughter, Eden; grandfather, Donald Sommerfield; sisters, Maressa Rosales, Selena Gamez, Jasmine Walsh and Destiny Blechman; niece, Gracelynn Johnston; nephew, Jeriah Dediego; Lydia Casa and all of his close friends.
Donny was preceded in death by grandmother, Debbie Sommerfield and grandfather, Delmar Blake.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
