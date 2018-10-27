March 4, 1942 - Oct. 24, 2018
A memorial for Donald Elbert Troxell, Sr. is pending at this time. He died Oct. 24, 2018, at home after a long battle with Myelofibrosis. Many dear friends and family shared stories, card games and their company with Don during his illness.
Don was born March 4, 1942, to Emby and Pauline Troxell in Grants Pass. The family family brought him home to Glendale, where Don spent his childhood, with his brothers, Gene and Dennis "Van" until graduating high school in June of 1960. He then moved to Crescent, to work with the forest service. In 1961, he met and married Alta Wilkinson of Gilchrist.
After various jobs such as logging, and blasting rock with a road construction company, he helped build the Pacific Auditorium at Reedsport High School. Late in 1967, he went to work at International Paper Company’s Gardiner mill site where he continued to work until it’s closure.
He also worked with his good friend, Heinz Kaufmann, who was a home builder in the area for many years. It was at Heinz’s urging that Don built his first new house.
In 1978, Don lost Alta to cancer, and although he remarried again three times, his most enduring marriage was to Anita Webster in 1991. They celebrated 27 years together October 15, 2018. The two of them spent many happy years together together traveling, exploring the outdoors, camping and sightseeing.
Some of Don’s favorite hobbies were hunting, boating, water skiing, and later whitewater rafting on Oregon and other western rivers with friends and family.
He is survived by his widow, Anita Troxell of Reedsport; brothers, Gene Troxell of Poway, Calif., and Dennis Troxell of Newberry Springs, Calif.; daughter, Sheila Huff of Salem; son, Don Jr. of Wichita, Kansas; grandson, Patrick Drew of DeRidder, Louisiana; and granddaughter, Maycee Troxell of Wichita, Kansas. He is also survived by stepsons Cooper Labenske of Shenandoah Junction, W.V., and Jesse Labenske of Moro.
He was a good man who told bad jokes and great stories, an outdoorsman and lifelong Oregonian who loved our state and his family and friends.
