July 8, 1948 – December 6, 2021
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Donald B. Bomar, 73, of North Bend, will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark Street in North Bend, with Pastor Michael J. Barnard presiding. A reception will follow at North Bend Lanes/Back Alley.
Don was born on July 8, 1948 in Coos Bay, the youngest son to Charles and Mary (Grant) Bomar. He passed away peacefully at his home in North Bend on December 6, 2021.
Don graduated from Marshfield High School, class of 1966. Following his US Army service he returned home to work for Tower Ford and GTE which he retired from in 2007.
Don took pleasure in knowing the local history and making sure he told everyone. He also had been a bowler since the age of 4. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and being filled with integrity.
Don is survived by his wife, Cathleen Magann; daughter, Kim Barry and husband, Scott Rogers; son, Robert Bomar and his wife, Felize; son, Corey Bomar and wife, Jamie Huxford; stepchildren, Chad Cooper, Charity Tecca and Tracy Mian; and 9 grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Bomar; and his brother, Ray Bomar.
The family would like to thank Dr. Dallas Carter and South Coast Hospice for all of the love and support they have given the family. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
