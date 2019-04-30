Nov. 5, 1960 - Feb. 23, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Brad Hurley. Donald Bradford Hurley passed away Feb. 23, 2019 in Seattle, Wash., surrounded by loved ones, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 58 years old.
Brad was born Nov. 5, 1960 in Roseburg, to Mickey and Barbara Hurley. He grew up in Bandon, where he graduated with honors in 1978 and excelled in wrestling. He attended Southern State University in Ashland, where he wrestled as a red shirt. He then transferred to Texas A&M Maritime Academy with a bachelor's degree in maritime administration. He later went on to receive a bachelor's degree in environmental ocean science from Oregon State University.
Brad lived in Seattle, Wash., where he worked as a ship broker. He loved his family, his girlfriend Wapada Ellzey, his best friend Michele Kimble, friends, sports, music, his cats and the ocean. He spent his time traveling and sailing in different beautiful parts of the world for work and fun, with friends and family. He was a wonderful son, brother and friend. We will always carry him in our hearts.
Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara J. Hurley (DuBois). He leaves behind his father Everett “Mickey” Hurley; sisters, Deanna Hurley-Hockema and Tim, Cheryl Reeves and Denver; brother, Michael Hurley and Erin; nephews, Gary Pryor, Jason Pryor, Trenton Reeves, Sean Hurley, and Weston Hurley; and niece, Samantha Hurley.
There will be a celebration of life potluck at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Best Western Face Rock Inn, in the conference room, 3225 Beach Loop Drive in Bandon.
