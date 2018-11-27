April 5, 1936 – Nov. 13, 2018
At her request, no public services will be held for Dona Jo Hurst, 82, of Bandon. Private inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Dona was born April 5, 1936 in Turley, Okla., to Allen Joshua and Nellie Jane Stewart. She passed away Nov. 13, 2018, her mom’s birthday, in Coos Bay, from health complications. Her last weeks were spent with her daughter.
Dona enjoyed cross word puzzles, sewing and cooking. She also enjoyed teaching her grandkids cooking, baking and sewing.
Dona worked at Santa Cruz Sentinel for many years. In 1976, she and Ron Hurst decided to move to Oregon. Ron had worked at Brinks Trophy Shoppe in Santa Cruz and decided to open Action Trophies in Coos Bay.
She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
Dona is survived by her brother, Tom Stewart of Oregon; sister, Johnnie Ranoa of San Diego, Calif.; son, Jody Seelye; daughter, Sarah Lynn Stadelman; grandkids, Nathaniel Hurst Stadelman, James Anthony Stadelman, Chelsea Lynn Daughtery, and Tessa Rose Hanson; great-granddaughter, Sarah Faye Daughtery; and great-grandsons, Ryder Zeke, and Cullen Hurst Stadelman.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
