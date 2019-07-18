Dec. 25, 1935 - July 3, 2019
Longtime Bandon resident Don Schoonmaker, 83, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Bay Area Hospital from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was surrounded by his family and will be greatly missed.
Don was born Christmas day, 1935 in Billings, Mont., to Harry and Virginia Schoonmaker. The family moved to Seattle, Wash., in 1941. He joined the U.S. Navy after attending Highline High School and served on the USS Coral Sea. Following his Navy service, he attended Western Washington State College in Bellingham, Wash., where he graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education with a focus on mathematics. He then headed south to teach junior high school math in the Los Angeles area. Don and his family moved to Bandon in 1971. In Bandon, he initially worked as a substitute teacher and commercial fisherman before joining the city of Bandon’s Public Works in 1978. He retired after 21 years of service.
Known for his love of guitars, music and an infectious sense of humor, everyone will remember Don for his smile and kind words.
Don is survived by his wife, Tina Brickman; his children, Duff, Jon and Tracy Moore, Neil and Kristina Schoonmaker, and Karen and Josh Brickman; grandchildren, Helen, Sam, Jake, and Amy Schoonmaker, Jasmine, DJ Lopez, Taze Raney, Caedin Neill, Chelsea Gerth, and Leslie Hollywood; six great-grandchildren; and his brother, Lloyd and Fredyann Schoonmaker.
He was preceded in death by grandchild, Samantha Schoonmaker; and sister, Anne (Morrie) Chernis.
The family is planning to celebrate Don’s life in September.
Leave a loving memory on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In