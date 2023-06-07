May 1, 1941 – May 11, 2023
Don was born in Walker, Minnesota on May 1, 1941, and passed on May 11, 2023, at home in Hauser.
Don grew up in Myrtle Creek, Oregon and started working at a young age in his dad's mechanic shop and mom's restaurant. After graduating high school Don took off to Alaska where he spent most of is working years before retiring and moving to North Bend.
Don was by trade a diesel mechanic and welder and traveled all over Alaska putting his skills to good use at logging sites, building roads, and construction sites. Don also worked as a logger and fisherman.
Don done a lot of traveling all over the USA and really enjoyed those trips. Once he settled down in North Bend, he got into horse riding and said that was some of the best fun he ever had. He got Mariah and Gray Shadow (Arabs) and rode all over the dunes daily with his dogs, RT, AL and Bob by his side. He took part in trail rides, parades, gaming and a few cattle drives up in Montana. Don, his horses, and dogs traveled in Don's most prized possession a 1946 truck and horse trailer that he completely rebuilt his self. It became his true passion in life. When not out horse riding he could be found in his shop putting his mechanic and welding skills to use tinker on something all the time & always willing to help out a good friend.
For the last 6 years Don was joined by his new sidekick, Reva Roe, a Catahoula pup that he said he finally found something more stubborn than he was. Together they traveled all over and could often be found running the sand dunes in a 4x4. Reva now lives with a friend of Don's but grieves for her lost friend.
In the last few months during our many long conversations Don had this to say about his life "I lived a good life and experienced so many things. I'm sorry for nothing, did the best with what I had, don't be sad when I am gone, I am happy with my life. What a ride!"
Don's ashes will be spread where his horses and dogs lay at rest. Per his wishes no services will be held.
