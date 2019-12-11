Don Goddard
June 16, 1923 - December 5, 2019
Don was born in Bandon on June 16, 1923 to Ernest and Leila (Perry) Goddard. He attended school in Bandon and, while in high school, he played all sports and in the band. Baseball was a particular love and he later played for the Bandon Millers.
Don served in the Army during WWII with the 45th Division with campaigns in Africa and the amphibious landing at Anzio. His unit was there to liberate the prison camp at Dachau, and that left a lasting impression. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion.
After returning home, he married Marjorie Osborne and they had two children, Nancy and Donny. Don and Marge owned Goddard Energy until he retired in 1986. Don served on the Bandon City Council and as mayor for a total of 24 years of community service. He was on the board of directors for Security Bank, now Umpqua Bank.
Some of his most enjoyable time was spent outfitting the commercial fishing vessel, the Sundad, with his son. Fishing was a lifelong passion, whether in the ocean, river, or Bradley Lake. Besides fishing, his hobbies included golf, woodworking, and traveling in his RV. He and Marge spent many winters in Mexico in the company of Ron and Gloria Haga. Spending time with the family was a huge part of Don’s life, which included the yearly hunting trip to Silver Lake.
In 2006, Marge lost her battle with cancer and that left a huge hole in his life. Without his best friend and partner, he found that he had to learn new things like becoming acquainted with the kitchen. He kept busy by doing projects for kids and grandkids. He acquired a new passion of going to garage sales.
Playing the card game “sevens” was a daily ritual at 5 p.m. He passed that love of cards on to his children and grandchildren. They all played with him this past Thanksgiving.
He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Nancy and Ray Murphy; son and his wife, Donny and Anne Goddard; and grandchildren, Wade and Lisa Lester, Jake and Sara Lester, Clare and Jacob Goddard-Keiner, Ellen Goddard, and Bess and Jess Goddard. His great-grandchildren are Zachary, Owen and Nathan Lester.
Family and friends are welcome to join the family for a Celebration of Life for Don from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 1285 Newport Ave. SW, Bandon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don’s name to Bandon Historical Museum or the Bandon VFW.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
