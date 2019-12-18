Dolores Jane Holdsclaw
March 13, 1933 - December 15, 2019
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bandon, for longtime Bandon resident Dolores Jane Holdsclaw.
Dolores was born March 13, 1933 in Laurel, Montana, the daughter of Adam and Celestine (Ott) Scheeler. She died at home on Dec. 15, 2019 at the age of 86.
She was raised and educated in Montana, graduating with her RN degree from Carroll College in Helena, Mont.
She married Gilbert Wayne Holdsclaw in 1955. Following his military service they moved to Langlois and then Wallowa, where she worked as a nurse. They then moved to Bandon, where she worked at the hospital until her retirement.
She was very active at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and with the Altar Society. She also loved playing pinochle and watching her grandchildren in sports.
She is survived by her daughters, Glenda and Durwood Sams; Monica and Shawn Boehm; sister, Virginia Bonnet; grandchildren, Alyssa, Wayne, Alex, Amy and Lori; and great-grandchildren, Zeke, Henry, Samantha and Talon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Wayne; sons, Randy and Clay; sisters, Margaret and Julia; and brother, Philip.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
