Dolores “Dolly” Ann Goddard
June 5, 1941 – June 18, 2020
Dolores “Dolly” Ann Goddard was born June 5, 1941 in Raton, New Mexico, to Ulysses William and Audelia Cecelia Trujillo. After graduating from Raton High School, Dolly moved to Oregon where she would spend her adult life.
She was a hardworking lady who was employed for many years as a caregiver. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, crabbing, camping and spending time at the beach with friends and family. She loved animals and adored her cats. She was a member of the Eagles and spent time with friends there listening to music, dancing and playing bingo.
Dolly spent 49 years of her life in Coos Bay before moving to Lebanon five years ago where she was lovingly cared for by the wonderful staff at Bridgecreek Memory Care. She passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at the age of 79. Contributions in Dolly’s memory can be made to the Oregon Humane Society.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Lee Goddard; sons, Rick Runninghawk, Randall, his wife Annamarie Newton and John Earl Grainger; daughter, Crystal, her husband Dennis Knuths; siblings, Cecilia J Turner, Priscilla Bates, Patricia Mora and Bill Trujillo; ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord. I Timothy 1:2
The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.
