Dec. 9, 1928 - Nov. 30, 2018
A funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bandon for long-time Coquille resident, Dolores Ann Engelgau. Committal services will take place at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille.
Dolores was born Dec. 9, 1928 in Portland, the daughter of Henry & Ann Doherty Hintzen. She died Nov. 30, 2018 in Tualatin at the age of 89.
She was raised and educated in Portland then attended the University of Oregon, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in biology.
She married Maurice V. Engelgau on Aug. 15, 1950.
They moved to Myrtle Point where they lived for a year or so then moved to Coquille where they raised their family.
She was an active member of the Catholic church and the Altar Society, was an active bridge player and, until her health stopped her, enjoyed traveling and seeing the world.
She is survived by her four sons, Steve Engelgau, Paul Engelgau, Mike Engelgau and Bruce Engelgau; five grandchildren, Cassie, Chad, Erik, Alexis and A.J. and five great-grandchildren, Finley, Teagan, Ava, Hadley and Piper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice and a sister, Florence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Friends may leave condolences at westrumfuneralservice.com and theworldlink.com.
