June 9, 1927 – June 20, 2022
Dolores A. Marsh Mayea, 95, passed away on June 20, 2022, in North Bend, Oregon. She was born to Nick and Catherine (Wehrly) Marsh on June 9, 1927 in Coquille, Oregon at the home of Aunt Dot Mansell, her dad’s sister and twin to Uncle Donald.
Dolores grew up in Port Orford and lived there until 2020, when she went to Sisters to live with her daughter, Julie and son-in-law, Jack Kelleher. She grew up with many special and life-long friends and her first cousin, Patricia Zumwalt Reucker, who is the same age and like a sister. In fact, Dolores called her “Sis” and their mothers used to shop together and dress the girls alike.
Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Vernon “John” Mayea and younger brother, Blaine Marsh (Gurlah). She is survived by her younger sister, Judy Marsh Jensen (Wilbur).
Dolores attended University of Oregon for one year, where she was 100% homesick the whole time. She also attended Portland Business School until she was offered a job at Western Bank. This was the only time she lived anywhere other than her beloved Port Orford, until she moved to Julie’s.
She met her husband, Glenn Vernon “John” Mayea in Port Orford in the early forties. John enlisted in the Navy in July of 1943, with permission from his parents, at age 17. He served in the Pacific Theater in World War II. Upon John’s return to Port Orford, they married October 25, 1947. Dolores and some of her close friends of the time referred to themselves as “War Brides.”
John and Dolores had five children: Greg Mayea (Lora), Pam Podorean (Grey), Georgia Mayea Lewis (Kevin), Don Mayea (Ali), and Julie Kelleher (Jack). They had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Dolores was known for her cooking and baking and never made a studgy pie. She and her sister learned their pie baking skills from their mother and in turn passed them on to their daughters, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Dolores worked at First National Bank, City Hall, and owned a store with her sister-in-law, Gurlah Marsh. Dolores was an avid bowler into her eighties, was on a league and travelled to many tournaments. She liked to play cards and do a little gambling at the casino on occasion. She was a beachcomber and loved to find glass balls on the beach. She was a collector and loved her Teddy bears, but her greatest love was her family. She supported her husband John in all his endeavors, including logging, running a gas station, tree farm, and selling Christmas trees in San Francisco. In their later years they enjoyed going to many naval reunions to connect with former shipmates.
Dolores will be remembered for her sweet disposition and always finding the good in everyone (even if there wasn’t any).
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at her longtime home at 24 Geer Circle, Port Orford on September 17, 2022 at 2 pm. Come share a memory.
In lieu of flowers, if you choose, you may make a donation in her name, to Port Orford Public Library, 1421 Oregon Street, Port Orford, OR 97465, South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420 or Partners in Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701.
