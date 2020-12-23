May 18, 1932 – December 13, 2020
Doland Milford Bland, 88, of Myrtle Point, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon.
He was born May 18, 1932 in Santa Ana, California, to the late Fred and Lillie (Morse) Bland. He attended Santa Ana High School until he enlisted in the US Army at the age of 17.
Doland served in the US Army from 1949 to 1952 during the Korean War. Upon his return to Ft. Lewis, he learned that his family had moved to Powers and so he took the train there. He was a brick mason by trade which he really enjoyed. He also joined the Masonic Lodge of Imperial Valley. In 1980 he rose to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason and was installed as the Worshipful Master in 1983. He was a beloved partner, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his longtime partner right to the end, Evelyn; his children, Diane (Keith), Sharen (Jack), Michael (Joy) and Teri; his grandchildren, S’te, Brett, Michael, Caleb, Evan, Hayden, Ryan and Frank; great grandchildren, Tyreque, Ladaria, Brayana, Destini, Jaleel, Makkiah, Taniyah, Cavelle, Cetta and Isaac; great-great grandchildren, Jaxon and Zhen; as well as by his ex-wife and longtime friend, Judy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nita; his brother in law, Jim and grandson Jeremy Bright.
He was a soldier, logger, bartender, brick mason, contractor, friend to all, and helper to anyone that needed help.
At his request there will be no services.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
