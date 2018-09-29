Nov. 9, 1932 – Sept. 21, 2018
A funeral service for Dieter Hermann-Anton Kunz Sr., 85, of Bandon, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay. An interment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Dieter was born Nov. 9, 1932 in Wolfenbüttel, Germany, the oldest of six children, to Hermann and Elisabeth Kunz. He passed away Sept. 21, 2018, in his home .
After his schooling, Dieter chose trade school to become a mechanic. While America was starting to receive Volkswagen cars, they trained Dieter to be sent here to teach Americans how to fix them. Once on American soil, he traveled around mostly in the Northwest.
His passion for helping others spurred him into owning his own foreign car shop for many years. He loved racing, being a part of the Mounted Sheriff’s posse, riding horses, raising buffalo and enjoying nature, just to name a few. He showed unwavering pride in his children and grandchildren who all have fond memories of him.
He married the love of his life, Patricia V. Kunz, Nov. 26, 1988 and lived out his remaining years by her side.
Dieter is survived by his wife, Patricia V. Kunz; his brother, Hermann Kunz; sister, Karin Kunz; brother, Ulrich Kunz; his daughter, Peggy Sue Arida; his son, Dieter Hermann-Anton Kunz Jr.; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hermann and Elisabeth Kunz; his brothers, Erhard and Werni Kunz; and his son, Nans Kunz.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
