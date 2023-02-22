February 22, 1943 – February 7, 2023
Dianne Thomas, 79, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023 in Coquille, Oregon. Born on February 22, 1943, she was the daughter of Irma and Robert Simonson. She lived a fulfilling life and was blessed with three children, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Dianne had a passion for crocheting and her talent for creating beautiful needlework was evident in her handcrafted pieces. Her creations were not only beautiful, but also cherished by friends and family. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her pets who brought her much joy and comfort.
Dianne lived a fulfilling life and was loved by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In