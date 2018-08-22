Dianne G. (Reiber) Nevue

Oct. 24, 1943 – Aug. 10, 2018
A memorial service for Dianne Nevue will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 15, at Calvary Chapel Tri-County, 255 Smith St. in Harrisburg.
Dianne was born Oct. 24, 1943, to Mervin and Joyce Reiber in Coos Bay.
She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1961 and worked her first job at the Black and White Dollarteria in Coos Bay. In 1965, she married Gene Nevue and together they had one son, David.
In 1977, she moved with her family to Colorado Springs, Colo., where she gained employment for several years as a housekeeper for a large estate in the Broadmoor area. In the late 1980s, Dianne and her husband moved back “home” to Oregon to be nearer to family and her siblings. She worked as a cook at Kaddie’s Café in Tigard until retiring.
After her husband passed away in 2003, she moved to Junction City to be near her son, his wife and her grandchildren. She took great joy in watching her grandchildren (and their cat Truffle) grow up. Those who knew Dianne knew she loved colorful dresses, flowers, butterflies, cats, Pepsi and going to the car races. She was a devoted mother.
Dianne is survived by her son, David Nevue and his wife, Julie of Eugene; her grandchildren, Nathan and Noelle; her brother, Ron Reiber and his wife, Wendy of North Bend; her sister, Kaye McConnell of Coos Bay; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Connie Zimmermann of LaPine.
Contributions in her name may be made to the Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In