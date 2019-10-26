January 13, 1938 – August 25, 2019
Diane “Gail” (Allen) Freeman passed away Aug. 25, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, at Bayside Terrace in Coos Bay, Ore.
Born Jan. 13, 1938 in Longview, Wash., Gail was the only child of Verne and Justine Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents and, by two months, the love of her life and husband Quincy “Bud” Freeman, Jr.
Gail met Bud during high school in Eureka, Calif., and they married on Nov. 13, 1957. As newlyweds, Bud was deployed to Vicenza, Italy with the Army, where they lived for 18 months before returning home to the Eureka area. Back in Eureka, they started their family, which grew to three children.
The family moved to Washington and Montana before finally settling in the Coos Bay area in 1972. Gail worked full-time at home until 1977, when she starting working for a local oral surgeon. In 1984, she and Bud started Cardinal Services, which still thrives today based on the values Gail instilled. She played many roles over the years, taking care of whatever needed to be done. She did it without fanfare, but with a diligence for doing things right. The love and respect Gail and Bud felt for the people who worked with them was mutual.
Gail donated her time and talents to the community in many ways, including Coos Elderly Services, Coos-Curry Consumer Credit Counseling Service, Rotary, her church, and as a reading partner for young students.
Gail and Bud were active traveling with friends, sailing, and golfing. Gail enjoyed reunions with friends (especially her lifelong friends: Paul Fredrickson, Pat Carlson, and Barbara Vanni), and family, and of course, loved seeing their grandchildren, who kept Gail feeling (or at least acting) young. When her youngest grandson was born on her birthday, she reasoned the date was now his, and she would stop getting older.
Gail is survived by daughter, Stacey Freeman; her daughter's children, Lindsey and Ian Beveridge, and Matthew DeBellis; daughter, Darci Freeman; her daughter’s son, Rodney Stalcup, and wife, Jade, and their son, Brayden; and son, Michael Freeman, his son, Maxwell Freeman, his wife, Chrissy, and their daughter, Portia.
A private family service was held at Sunset Memorial Park where Gail and Bud were laid to rest together. A Mass was said on Sept. 26 in Gail’s name at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend, Ore.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
