Diana Ramberg

September 20, 1963 – August 20, 2022
My little sister Diana always had a way of finding calm and humor in things that were at least at the time difficult or chaotic. On the day I was going to start my first day of Junior High (it’s called middle school today) I was incredibly nervous (read scared to death). There was a lot of uncertainty about bus schedules and where the bus would pick us up and so on. I was absolutely distraught with the possibility of being (God forbid) late for my first day of school at good old Millicoma Jr High which was in Eastside, Oregon. 7 miles away from my house in Englewood.
I remembered I was so nervous that Diana would in later years recall that I was green/gray in complexion and physically shaking with tears streaking down my face when I saw all the various busses going out to and from the Libby area; while Mom said out loud that I had probably missed my Bus.
My mom snapped at me and told me to sit down and that she would make a phone call to find things out. It was at that moment Diane getting ready for school in what would be her 4th grade year in Elementary school sat down close to me and grabbed my hand and said “Phil, it’s gonna be ok you’ll get there on time” and put her head against mine. It was moments like that which made the memories of my baby sister so vivid. I finally made it to the Englewood Market bus stop, five minutes before everybody else.
I will miss Diana terribly. I miss her now. The world and our lives (our entire family’s lives) will be empty without her. Even though the military took me, my wife. Barb and children away for the better part of forty years the times we shared with Diana and her family were too few, but for those times were so meaningful, rich and full of love.
Farewell Sweetheart: I will see you one day soon. We will all be there one day soon.
