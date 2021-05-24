March 2, 1943 – May 17, 2021
Diana Lee Mansfield has graduated from this life and gone on to reunite with loved ones she hasn't seen in a while. She passed away peacefully in a myrtle grove near Fairview, in earshot of a babbling brook, surrounded by kinfolk, with her dog by her side, on May 17, 2021. A few ailments and old age took their toll. She was 78 years old.
She was born Diana Lee Yost on March 2, 1943 in Marshfield, Oregon to Fritz and Helen Yost. Her family then moved to Northern California, where she grew up in Eureka until age 12, then Morrow Bay until age 16, then back to Eureka for her last two years of high school. Her birth parents later divorced. Helen married Richard Juetten, and they settled in Washougal, Washington. Fritz married Bertha Siqueiros, and they settled in Eureka, California.
Diana graduated Eureka Senior High School in 1960. In mid-life, she returned to school and graduated from Southwestern Oregon Community College in 1994 with a Computer Information Systems degree. She worked for periods of her life at the fisheries in Charleston, the Englewood Market and the Egyptian Theater, in Coos Bay. She was also deeply involved in various 4-H clubs in both her youth and adult life. She loved dogs and horses, and enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing.
After graduation from high school, Diana moved to Oregon and got a job in Gold Beach as a carhop at Jeannie's Drive-In. That is where she met the man she married, Douglas Mansfield, Sr. Doug and Diana settled in Coos Bay where they had four sons, Wayne, Joel, Phil, and Tim. The hardest work Diana did in her life was raising them. They were rambunctious and jumped into a lot of mud puddles over the years.
Her husband was not always an angel, either. She once called in to “Party Line” (a dial in radio program for locals to sell or trade things), listed all his faults over the Coos Bay radio airwaves, and said she was ready to trade if anybody was willing. She received some calls about him from other ladies around town claiming their husband's fault lists were even longer – and they would trade. This forced her to reconsider the deal offer, and she ended up keeping him around for many years.
Those listed above who went ahead of her to the afterlife include Richard, Helen, Fritz, Bertha and Doug. Her kinfolk still around are her sisters, Earline Shaw and Jane Teters; her brother, Kurt Yost; all four of her sons along with their wives or lack thereof; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
A “Celebration of Life” gathering with a reception following will be held for Diana at noon on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the large auditorium of the Coquille Community Center, 105 N. Birch St, Coquille, Oregon.
Instead of flowers or charitable contributions, Diana would want you to either perform a random act of kindness, give your dog a treat, or give your horse a handful of oats.
